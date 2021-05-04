Mezcla is pleased to announce exciting new partnerships and rollouts, with two distribution deals and a recent launch in all Fresh Market locations.

Mezcla, a plant-based snack brand offering flavorful feel-good foods, has made such a splash in the CPG world that only eight months post-launch, they have partnered with UNFI, United Natural Foods Inc’, on a national level and Chex Finer Foods, a Massachusetts based distributor. As of this month, they are also being carried in all 159 Fresh Market locations.

In a saturated category, Mezcla has managed to stand out where others have failed. Uniting wholesome recipes with inspiring hero ingredients sourced from farmers around the world, Mezcla has created a line of bars that deliver with unique flavor combinations. Consumers are loving the personality that Mezcla has brought to the space—say goodbye to snacking on autopilot!