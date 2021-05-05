Company: Multi-Conveyor LLC

Website: www.multi-conveyor.com

Equipment Snapshot: Multi-Conveyor recently built a series of mild steel constructed conveyors for varying height and width products that travel through dual belt merge, enclosed pneumatic diverts, massive lane accumulation; combiners, single file technology and more.

This brief video shows a small section of the line using demo product starting at the 2:1 dual lane belt. Product merges to one lane then end transfers onto a safety-enclosed 1:5 servo roll diverter. The overhead guarding has tool-lockable hinged doors, both up and downstream of motion hazards, for operator safety.

The divert will continuously rotate to fill five (5) full lanes, one at a time, of accumulation, should a problem occur upstream. The LBP (low back pressure) table top lanes are 25 feet long, for a combined total accumulation capacity of 125 feet of product. Each lane has a pneumatic end stop at discharge to halt flow on command.

A 5:1 combiner merges product at the accumulator discharge to reduce flow back down to single file. Product then moves onto pneumatic metering clamps, roller belting and more, ultimately discharging onto the customer’s palletizing cell (not shown).

See even more videos of merge, lane, divert and sorting applications using precise combinations of machinery design and belting solutions by visiting Multi-Conveyor's video gallery here.