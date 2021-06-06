Company: Multi-Conveyor

Website: www.multi-conveyor.com

Equipment Snapshot: Multi-Conveyor recently built a series of powered mild steel conveyors including a unique gravity conveyor to transport tall shaped plastic products. Products are robotically placed on a 5 feet high dual-lane conveyor where they index through a product forming process, then incline to an ultimate height of nearly 8 feet.

The product proceeds at this elevation through two 90-degree turns with over 16 feet of straight conveyance between the curves, to an end stop.

Enhanced support and quality construction properly secure elevated motor mounts while ensuring employee safety below. Elevated transport conveyors are commonly used to free up critical production floor space below. Up and over conveyors are often used to give operators and forklift traffic some headroom.

In this project, a pneumatic cross-pusher was implemented to gently transfer product onto a unique concept LBP-gravity slide, ideal for non-standard product contact surfaces, to easily decline for manual removal.

See even more elevated conveyance videos by visiting the company's website video gallery at https://www.multi-conveyor.com/multi-media-center/videos1.