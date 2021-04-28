Unifiller Systems, a subsidiary of the Linxis Group of Companies, is pleased to welcome Daniel Feuereissen as a new sales territory manager at its global head office.

Feuereissen has been with Unifiller for over 7 years and is known for his vast technical and product knowledge. He previously worked with Unifiller as a support specialist travelling around the world assisting customers with installs of their Unifiller equipment. Prior to that, he worked as a product specialist, testing customer product in R&D and Production.

Feuereissen has in-depth experience with how to help customers optimize their production with semi and fully automated solutions that focus on creating a quick ROI. He believes in taking a proactive and collaborative approach ensuring customers are fully equipped to manage their equipment with confidence. Feuereissen speaks German, English and Spanish and is well suited for Unifiller's diverse customer base. In his personal time, he loves to flip classic cars, is an avid software coder, and is currently working towards his pilot license.