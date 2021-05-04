Company: Tim Hortons

Website: www.timhortons.com

Introduced: May 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.99

Product Snapshot: Tim Hortons is bringing back the Mother’s Day DIY Donut Kit. This year’s kit features beautiful flower-shaped doughnuts that the whole family will enjoy decorating and eating. The DIY Donut Kit includes six bloom yeast doughnuts and four containers with fondant and sprinkles for decorating, at the recommended price of $6.99. Available from May 5 through May 9 at all Tim Hortons U.S. restaurants while supplies last, the DIY Donut Kit is a gift and fun family activity all in one.