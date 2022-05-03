Company: Tim Hortons

Website: www.timhortons.com

Introduced: May 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.99

Product Snapshot: Tim Hortons U.S. has introduced its Mother's Day Timbit Arrangement.

A new twist to its unforgettable Donut Bouquet, the Timbit Arrangement features 20 Timbits and comes in a round, red, velvet box.

With luxurious packaging similar to those expensive, long-lasting floral arrangements, the Timbit Arrangement is even sweeter because it can come with a variety of different Timbit flavors including birthday cake, chocolate glazed, honey dip, and more. After Mom enjoys her Timbits, the arrangement box can be repurposed to decoratively display household items.

The doughnuts are available only at select Tim Hortons restaurants* on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8, and includes 20 Timbits, all for the price of a 10-pack.



