Glanbia Nutritionals has introduced FerriUp, a new whey protein that provides a strong nutrient foundation for active women, a group that may experience depleted iron and energy levels. The U.S. sports nutrition market lacks focus in this area, with only 0.6% of new product launches targeting women but 62% of active women agree that a product designed to support their iron and energy levels is very or extremely appealing to them.

FerriUp is a whey protein concentrate that naturally contains abundant levels of lactoferrin, vitamin B12, and 80% protein, providing a strong nutrient foundation that supports iron modulation, energy levels, and immune health for active women. An instantized powder, FerriUp is ideal for ready-to-mix powders and bars.

FerriUp supports women in many ways:

Lactoferrin Active women who engage in strenuous athletic activities face the potential of low energy from iron deficiency.

Lactoferrin has been shown to help retain higher levels of red blood cells in active females, indicating that higher iron levels remain.

Lactoferrin supports the utilization and balance of iron in the body. Vitamin B12 Vitamin B12 must be obtained from dietary sources, as the body cannot synthesize it.

Vitamin B12 deficiency can cause fatigue, shortness of breath, and loss of balance, which may lead to a decrease in athletic performance. Protein Recommended protein intake for women is 46g/day, however, active females need to consume more protein.

Studies show that active women have demonstrated a marked increase in successful muscle protein synthesis when they consume protein-rich foods after exercise.

“Leveraging our extensive experience and knowledge in bioactive protein science, formulation, manufacturing and testing in the creation of FerriUp, we’ve been able to ensure a fully homogenous whey protein with guaranteed levels of lactoferrin, vitamin B12, and protein,” said Catherine Ward, product marketing manager.