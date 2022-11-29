Glanbia Nutritionals has introduced FerriUp, a new whey protein that provides a strong nutrient foundation for active women, a group that may experience depleted iron and energy levels. The U.S. sports nutrition market lacks focus in this area, with only 0.6% of new product launches targeting women but 62% of active women agree that a product designed to support their iron and energy levels is very or extremely appealing to them.
FerriUp is a whey protein concentrate that naturally contains abundant levels of lactoferrin, vitamin B12, and 80% protein, providing a strong nutrient foundation that supports iron modulation, energy levels, and immune health for active women. An instantized powder, FerriUp is ideal for ready-to-mix powders and bars.
FerriUp supports women in many ways:
- Lactoferrin
- Active women who engage in strenuous athletic activities face the potential of low energy from iron deficiency.
- Lactoferrin has been shown to help retain higher levels of red blood cells in active females, indicating that higher iron levels remain.
- Lactoferrin supports the utilization and balance of iron in the body.
- Vitamin B12
- Vitamin B12 must be obtained from dietary sources, as the body cannot synthesize it.
- Vitamin B12 deficiency can cause fatigue, shortness of breath, and loss of balance, which may lead to a decrease in athletic performance.
- Protein
- Recommended protein intake for women is 46g/day, however, active females need to consume more protein.
Studies show that active women have demonstrated a marked increase in successful muscle protein synthesis when they consume protein-rich foods after exercise.
“Leveraging our extensive experience and knowledge in bioactive protein science, formulation, manufacturing and testing in the creation of FerriUp, we’ve been able to ensure a fully homogenous whey protein with guaranteed levels of lactoferrin, vitamin B12, and protein,” said Catherine Ward, product marketing manager.
