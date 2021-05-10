A new report by Kerry examines how taste trends manifest across the world and come to life through taste and product innovation.

The Global Taste Trends report maps out the key tastes linked to trends across the US and Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa regions, highlighting how they vary and travel across these areas.

The following top trends were identified through the research:

Nostalgia

Seasonality

Enticing eats

Taste exploration

Novel flavors

Acceptable sweetness

Healthy halo

For example, taste exploration Europe has well-travelled consumers seeking wasabi and sriracha, while in the U.S. they are exploring flavors such as Irish cream and Korean BBQ.

Meanwhile, consumers craving nostalgia in Mexico will reach for Al Pastor and tamarind, while in the Asia Pacific region flavors such as lychee and green mango provide comfort.

The report also showcases a number of bespoke concepts to inspire innovation for great products, such as plant-based ice cream, tempura nuggets and cold brew tea.

Commenting on the launch of the report, Leigh-Anne Vaughan, global strategic marketing director of taste, said:

“In the past year, we have seen trends shift and accelerate due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A taste for nostalgia has emerged, with consumers gravitating toward comforting and familiar food and beverages such as cotton candy and cookie dough. Seasonal tastes also offer comfort, with consumers expecting limited time offers during seasons or holidays.

“However, consumers are also looking for excitement, and are drawn toward enticing and visually impactful food and beverages to disrupt the monotony of day-to-day life. They are exploring the world through their taste buds in order to seek adventure, with authentic yet accessible cuisine choices on the rise. Meanwhile, health-conscious consumers are also demanding products with less sugar and with healthy halo ingredients.

“The Global Taste Trends can be leveraged to create innovate concepts that will meet changing consumer preferences. Through proprietary Kerry tools such as Trendspotter, leading market knowledge and local insights, we can partner with customers to translate our leading taste insights into great products. We are committed to guiding our customers on their journey to develop the next generation of tastes that will delight, surprise and excite consumers.”

Click here to download the Taste Trends report.