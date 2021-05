Company: Dave's Killer Bread

Website: www.daveskillerbread.com

Introduced: May 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99

Product Snapshot: Building on the success of its top-selling loaves, bagels, buns and English muffins, Dave’s Killer Bread has added another killer flavor to the lineup with Righteous Rye, now available nationwide. This newest loaf dials up the flavor for rye fans and everyone eager to add variety to their at-home meals.

Loaded with signature DKB taste and texture, Righteous Rye delivers 10 grams of whole grains, 5 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber and 340 milligrams of ALA Omega-3 per slice. A seed-coated crust of organic flax seeds, poppy seeds and quinoa delivers a nice crunch, while caraway adds to the aroma. Balanced with a bit of sweetness and beautiful with a distinctive marbled dough, it can be toasted, used for grilled cheeses, BLTs, Ruebens, or even savory French toast.

“Rye is a long-time favorite in the bread aisle and deli, but we wanted to bring a DKB twist to this classic, one that delivers the punch of rye flavor people crave,” said Cristina Watson, DKB brand manager. “This rye can handle anything you want to pile on. Get ready to level up your favorite sandwich.”

As with all DKB products, Righteous Rye is certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and contains no artificial ingredients, artificial preservatives, artificial colors, artificial flavors, high fructose corn syrup or bleached flour. Consumers can find Righteous Rye, along with all of DKB’s nationally available products, at grocers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $5.99.