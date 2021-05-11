For the third show cycle, BNP Media will join forces with the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE), commonly known as the Baking Expo, the Western Hemisphere’s largest baking industry event, as the Gold Media Sponsor for the 2022 event, scheduled for September 17-21 in Las Vegas, NV. Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, a BNP Media title, will also partner with the triennial event as the presenting sponsor of IBIE’s BEST in Baking Awards.

BNP Media is one of the leading publishers in the grain-based food industry. As the Gold Media Sponsor, they will provide print and online promotional opportunities and also support targeted marketing activities and onsite programming. BNP Media will also work closely with IBIE to promote show news and reports through their digital and print channels, as well as thought-provoking articles and coverage.

“IBIE’s strategic business partnerships with industry media helps us further the reach of our message and allows us to communicate the value of the event to a broader, more diverse audience,” said Dennis Gunnell, president of Formost Fuji/IBIE Chairman. “Working with BNP Media gives us access to key markets, covering the full spectrum of the grain-based food industry.”

IBIE selected BNP Media due to its commitment to and reputation for delivering timely, relevant news to leaders in volume baking and snack food manufacturing. BNP Media’s portfolio includes online magazines like Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, Refrigerated & Frozen Foods, Candy Industry, and Cannabis Products.

Gunnell commented, “This partnership also helps us to publicize new products and trends to appeal to potential attendees, helping to expand the show and benefiting the entire industry.”

Additionally, Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery will serve as the presenting sponsor for IBIE’s BEST in Baking Program, recognizing suppliers and bakers who advance sustainability, workforce development, sanitation, and product innovation.

IBIE 2022 offers something for baking industry members across the globe. The show showcases the latest technologies, equipment, and new product introductions, along with interactive experiences, networking events, and inspiring forums, making it one of the most anticipated industry events in the world. Visit www.bakingexpo.com for more information.