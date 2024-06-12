The International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE), the Western Hemisphere’s largest event for the global grain-based foods industry, is proud to announce BNP Media as the exclusive Bronze Media Sponsor and BEST in Baking Sponsor for its triennial event, scheduled for Sept. 13–17, 2025, in Las Vegas.

As part of the sponsorship, BNP Media will provide promotional advertising, support for targeted marketing activities, and on-site programming. BNP Media will also work closely with IBIE to convey news and reports of show developments in print and electronic communications. The company’s media portfolio includes prominent publications, including Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, Food Engineering, Refrigerated & Frozen Foods, Packaging Strategies, Flexible Packaging, and Candy Industry.

Jorge Zarate, IBIE chairman and Grupo Bimbo senior vice president of global operations and engineering, emphasized the significance of strategic partnerships with industry media in expanding the event’s outreach and communicating its value to broader, more diverse audiences. He notes, “Working with BNP Media gives us access to key markets, covering the full spectrum of the grain-based foods industry. IBIE selected BNP Media due to its commitment to and reputation for delivering timely, relevant news to leaders in volume baking and snack food manufacturing.”

Additionally, Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, a BNP Media title, will partner with the Baking Expo as the presenting sponsor of IBIE’s prestigious BEST in Baking industry awards, recognizing suppliers and bakers who advance sustainability, workforce development, sanitation, automation/robotics, packaging and product innovation. “Thanks in part to our partnership with BNP Media, the BEST in Baking program has grown in both participation and recognition, underscoring its increasing significance in the industry. The program helps us spotlight new trends and solutions around the topics that matter most for our community," says Zarate.

For more information about participating in BEST in Baking, contact Doug Peckenpaugh, group publisher, BNP Media, at peckenpaughd@bnpmedia.com, or call 847-770-5916. For more information about IBIE 2025, visit bakingexpo.com.

