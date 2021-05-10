In 2020, the American Bakers Association (ABA) worked alongside its Members to meet the challenges of feeding the country amidst a global pandemic. ABA has now released its 2020 Annual Report outlining the accomplishments it made together with its Members during an incredibly challenging time. The interactive, multimedia report can be viewed here.

“We aggressively tackled the ABA Executive Committee’s directive in March of 2020: Keep the industry operational so that our Members can continue feeding the country and help those bakers and suppliers that are struggling,” said Robb MacKie, president and CEO, ABA. “This report will help remind the industry of the great strides we made in confronting an urgent situation and of the many resources we provided – and continue to provide – our Members.”

Beyond ABA’s award-winning COVID response efforts, the report highlights ABA’s steady traditional advocacy results throughout the year.

“Our existing strong relationships on Capitol Hill and in federal agencies allowed us to effectively and quickly transition from face-to-face to screen-to-screen,” said Lee Sanders, senior vice president of government relations and public affairs, ABA. “The virtual format allowed our Members to engage even more with lawmakers, and this report compiles all of the work we achieved together.”

The Annual Report also outlines how the challenges of 2020 did not stop ABA’s commitment to promoting and growing baking careers. The report highlights ABA’s many workforce development initiatives—from the updated, improved Bakers Manufacturing Academy to the launch of the new baking industry careers site BakingWorks.org, in addition to Front Line Leadership Training and NextGenBaker.

“Another thing this report shows is that more members attended our events in 2020 than in any other year, with nearly 4,000 registrations,” added MacKie. “From leadership training, specialty webinars, professional groups, virtual conferences, and our most successful TechCon to date, we virtually bonded at ABA events.”

Physical copies of ABA’s 2020 Annual Report will arrive in mailboxes soon. The interactive, multimedia version can be found via this link.