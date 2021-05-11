Utz Brands, Inc. has announced that its subsidiaries have entered into a definitive agreement with Great Lakes Festida Holdings, Inc. and related entities, to acquire all of the assets, including the real estate located in Grand Rapids, MI, related to the operation of Festida Foods (“Festida Foods” or “Festida”). Festida Foods is a manufacturer of tortilla chips, corn chips, and pellet snacks, and the largest manufacturer of tortilla chips for Utz’s ON THE BORDER (“OTB”) tortilla chip brand. The total purchase price is $41 million and is subject to customary purchase price adjustments.

The transaction represents an acquisition multiple of approximately 6.0x fiscal 2020 Festida Adjusted EBITDA of $6 million excluding estimated synergies, and 5.1x fiscal 2020 Festida Adjusted EBITDA including expected run-rate cost synergies of at least $1 million (in each case including approximately $5 million in net present value from expected tax benefits resulting from the transaction). Utz expects the transaction to be accretive to earnings in 2021 and beyond. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

“We expect that this strategic acquisition will enable strong supply chain synergies for our ON THE BORDER brand and enhance our ability to expand both ON THE BORDER and other Utz Power Brands geographically in the Midwest,” said Dylan Lissette, CEO of Utz. “Over time, we intend to expand production capabilities in the manufacturing plant to support growth in adjacent sub-categories and better serve current and future retail customers in an important area of geographic growth for the Company. We believe this strategic combination will help accelerate growth and expand margins over the long term, and we look forward to continuing to serve Festida Foods’ existing customers.”

“The Festida Foods team is thrilled to be joining the Utz family,” said Kyle Curtiss, CEO of Festida Foods. “As a premier supplier of tortilla chips to Truco Enterprises and ON THE BORDER, one of the fastest growing tortilla chip brands in the United States, Utz will be in a position to leverage Festida’s manufacturing expertise, capacity, and warehousing to support its brands in the Midwest. Additionally, and of utmost importance to our business, Utz shares a belief in a strong company culture that both supports and encourages member development. They are truly an ideal long-term partner for Festida Foods!“