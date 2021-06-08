Company: Bel Brands USA

Website: www.belbrandsusa.com

Ingredient Snapshot: Bel Brands USA is excited to introduce its newest Boursin products developed for today's innovative chefs. These smart solutions for modern menus offer the storied flavor and texture of its legacy cheese brand, Boursin. With roots in Normandy, France, chefs have long relied on this fresh, herbaceous cheese that delivers a signature punch of savory flavor. Its new products were developed to provide today's kitchens with convenient solutions and exciting inspiration.

The new products include:

Boursin Dairy-Free Garlic and Herbs Cheese Spread Alternative: A creamy plant-based product ideal for spreads, dips, sauces, and more. Boursin teamed up with Follow Your Heart to deliver an indulgent and versatile product.

Boursin Professional Frozen Goumay Cheese Cubes, Garlic & Fine Herbs: At 3 grams each, they are ideally portioned for quick hits of Boursin flavor and creamy texture whenever you need it.

Boursin Professional Goumay Cheese Garlic & Fine Herbs tub: The classic flavor of Boursin's original recipe now available in foodservice sizing with resealable packaging.

Some recipe concepts with the new cheese include Boursin Cheese & Fine Herbs Bagel Bites, Oyster Mushroom & Boursin Pizza, Boursin Cheese & Fine Herbs Cheesecake, Boursin and Chicken Bake, Boursin Bites with Basil Olive Oil, Roaster Butternut Squash Bowl, and Watermelon and Boursin Salad.

All products are now available via DOT Foods and other distributors nationwide. For more information, email kdriscoll@belbrandsusa.com.