Applied Manufacturing Technologies (AMT), North America’s largest independent automation engineering company supporting manufacturers, robot companies, systems integrators, line builders, and users of robotic automation worldwide, has announced a strategic partnership with robotic tooling and software manufacturer Soft Robotics.

A business in robotics and material transport solutions, AMT works closely with customers in the warehousing, eCommerce, food & beverage, consumer products, and other industries to provide custom turnkey palletizing, depalletizing and material transport systems for a variety of types of cargo. AMT specializes in material handling projects with arbitrary object picking, packaging, and palletizing operations.

“We have seen a sharp uptick in requests to provide specialized material handling solutions for a variety of industries,” said Vice President of Sales Rick Vanden Boom. “We are excited to partner with Soft Robotics as a Preferred System Integrator to best take advantage of their unique gripping technologies and software.”

“We are very excited to have Applied Manufacturing Technologies as a Preferred System Integrator partner,” said Harley Green, Director of Business Development at Soft Robotics. “As an industry leader in robotics automation for over 30 years, Applied Manufacturing Technologies provides the right solution to each and every application. Their knowledge, expertise and dedication to their customers makes them a powerful and strategic partner for Soft Robotics."

AMT is a specialist in full-service systems integration, also offering engineering services such as turnkey industrial controls, robotic programming, and automation consulting. Bringing together best-in-class technologies and custom automation, AMT provides high-quality, cost-effective automation solutions. The company’s solutions have benefited manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, medical, alternative energy, fabricated metal, industrial machinery, rubber and plastics, food and beverage (including protein processing) and many other industries. AMT also designs customized hardware and software packages to support automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) and distribution center systems, providing unique solutions to speed up and optimize the order fulfillment process for e-commerce fulfillment centers.