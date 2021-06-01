Company: Tim Hortons

Website: www.timhortons.com

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.49

Product Snapshot: To celebrate National Donut Day on June 4, Tim Hortons U.S. is offering guests one classic or specialty donut for 50 cents with any eligible purchase over 50 cents. The promotion will last from June 3 through June 15.

Included in the promotion is the brand-new Crème Filled Ring Donut, a yeast ring doughnut with a crème filling, topped with powdered sugar and a chocolate drizzle.