Company: Bimbo Bakeries USA

Website: www.bimbobakeriesusa.com

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Nature's Harvest bread has announced its new line of guilt-free and calorie-conscious bread options: Healthy Habits. With just 40-45 calories per slice (serving size two slices, 80-90 calories), Healthy Habits makes it easy for consumers looking to enjoy healthy breads! The new line includes the brand's first keto-friendly variety—Healthy Habits White made with Whole Grain—a soft and fluffy white bread with six net carbs per slice (serving size two slices, 12 net carbs).

Nature's Harvest is helping to make healthy a forever habit by providing healthy bread options that won't compromise on quality or taste. The keto-friendly Healthy Habits White made with Whole Grain is joined by fan favorite Healthy Habits Light Multigrain, which is debuting with packaging that has been given an updated and refreshed look that reflects the new Healthy Habits subline.

"At Nature's Harvest, taste and wholesome ingredients are the most important qualities in our products. We heard consumers' desires for a calorie conscious bread option that doesn't sacrifice on flavor, so we set out to accomplish just that," said Mary Pensiero, brand manager at Bimbo Bakeries USA. "We're so excited for Californians to try this new line, especially our new keto-friendly Healthy Habits White made with Whole Grain, which just like our other breads, is delicious and nutritious!"

The Healthy Habits line is available at grocery stores and major food retailers for a suggested retail price of $3.99.

Nature's Harvest bakes every loaf and every bun with whole grains and great-tasting superior ingredients to deliver families the wholesome goodness they can feel great about serving loved ones—like oatmeal, 100 percent whole wheat, honey, grains, and seeds. For more information and a full list of Healthy Habits products, please visit www.BimboBakeriesUSA.com.