As the consumer experience becomes increasingly complex with the advent of omnichannel models, secondary packaging is being reimagined beyond the stereotypical plain corrugated box, reports the Secondary Packaging Trends: Retail, E-Commerce, Direct-to-Consumer white paper from PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. From expanding SKUs to changing consumer desires, manufacturers need to be ready to address industry drivers with secondary packaging strategies that fit the times.

The white paper outlines key drivers impacting changes in the secondary packaging market, including growth in the number of SKUs, the importance of sustainability and an overall expansion of the retail market. Each factor increases reliance on supplier expertise and moves to more contract services.

Expanding SKUs require flexible manufacturing. As consumers expect broader choices and greater product diversity, manufacturers need secondary packaging machines able to handle a wide variety of formats and shapes while maximizing uptime. Sustainability continues to drive secondary packaging as manufacturers seek out new and innovative materials, work to reduce material usage, and replace non-sustainable materials with sustainable alternatives. The expansion of SKUs in the food, beverage and personal care markets has necessitated the use of new resources to fill gaps in production and packaging capabilities. Currently, 65 percent of white paper participants use contract services to outsource at least a portion of their production and secondary packaging operations. In addition, 75 percent report collaborating on new secondary packaging designs and strategies with suppliers more often to help guide them through the process.

Companies can find the latest secondary packaging technology and innovations at PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO 2021 (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center), the most comprehensive packaging and processing event in the world this year. With Las Vegas lifting large gathering and capacity limitations and committed to a safe and responsible full reopening to 100 percent capacity, this year’s show is leading the way in bringing the industry together again.

Produced by PMMI, with more than 1,400 exhibitors spread across four halls, PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO will feature the largest variety of machinery and materials solutions for the secondary packaging market.

Free education on the show floor provides opportunities for attendees to see secondary packaging solutions in action, talk with suppliers and learn about best practices and industry breakthroughs. Presenting packaging and processing solutions, including technology to move the secondary packaging market forward, the Innovation Stages consist of a series of 30-minute sessions presented by industry experts each day. The Forum will return to PACK EXPO Las Vegas with free, 45-minute learning sessions on the latest industry trends, including hands-on activities, small group discussions and Q&A each day of the show tackling critical manufacturing issues, including those important to the secondary packaging market such as sustainability and flexibility in manufacturing. Located in the North Hall, be sure to visit the PACK to the Future Stage for insights into the future, including sustainable solutions, smart packaging and artificial intelligence.

With sustainability playing a significant role in advancing the secondary packaging market, PACK EXPO Las Vegas is the place to see sustainable packaging solutions on full display. The PACK EXPO Green initiative will showcase exhibiting companies providing sustainable solutions either via new materials or technology.

To learn more about the PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO and to register, visit packexpolasvegas.com. Register for $30 through Sept. 3, 2021, to receive your badge in the mail for contactless entry. After Sept. 3 the price increases to $130.

PACK EXPO is committed to ensuring your safety while providing the same experience you have come to enjoy at our events. Visit the show website for more information on our PACK Ready health and safety plan.