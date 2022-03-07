Company: Base Culture

Website: baseculture.com

Introduced: Spring 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.99

Product Snapshot: Base Culture is thrilled to attend this year's Natural Products Expo West, where it will debut the latest addition to its portfolio, Keto Certified Baked Breakfast Squares. It will also be showcasing other recently launched items and overall brand favorites.

Since attending Expo East in 2019, Base Culture has grown its team, expanded its product offerings, and more than doubled in size, proving that not even a global pandemic can slow it down. In 2021, Base Culture was the fastest growing and second-largest gluten free bread brand at Whole Foods.

Base Culture's new Keto Certified Baked Breakfast Squares will launch Spring 2022 with two flavors: Apple Spice and Fruit & Nut. They were created for consumers seeking low-carb, gluten-free, grain-free breakfast options that are convenient to eat either at home or on the go.

"We're so excited to be attending Expo West this year and to have the opportunity to be part of such an important event again. We've grown significantly over the past couple of years and we can't wait to showcase our latest offerings along with some all-time fan-favorites at this year's show," said Base Culture Founder, Jordann Amatea. "Furthermore, we are looking forward to being alongside like-minded brands to innovate and drive growth for both the company and industry."

For more information and to find a store near you, visit www.baseculture.com and follow on Instagram at @baseculture.