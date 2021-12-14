The Hershey Company has announced the completion of its acquisition of Dot's Pretzels, the owner of Dot's Homestyle Pretzels, and Pretzels Inc., a manufacturer of pretzels in the United States. The combined purchase price was $1.2 billion, or approximately $1 billion of investment net of expected future tax benefits, as previously announced.

The addition of Dot's Pretzels accelerates Hershey's snacking powerhouse vision by adding the fastest-growing scale U.S. pretzel brand to its portfolio, representing 55 percent of the pretzel category's growth during the past year.

Acquiring Pretzels Inc. also brings the pretzel manufacturing capability in-house to ensure the continued growth of Dot's and expertise to drive future snacking innovations.

As with other recent acquisitions, Hershey will take a phased approach to integrate the businesses in partnership with Dot's and Pretzels Inc.'s leadership teams as we focus on continued growth of both businesses.

