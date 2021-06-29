Company: General Mills

Website: www.generalmills.com

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.89-$5.89

Product Snapshot: Nature Valley Soft-Baked Blueberry Muffin Bars are made with whole grains and real blueberries for a better-for-you-experience boasting muffin-soft goodness and appeal for the whole family with every bite. Made with no high fructose corn-syrup, no artificial flavors, no artificial colors, and each bar has 8 grams of whole grain per serving. Featuring additional flavors of Apple Cinnamon and Lemon Poppyseed, the bars make for a wholesome snack on-the-go, with intuitive goodness in every bite to fit your favorite muffin flavor profiles.

