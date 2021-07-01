Company: General Mills

Website: www.generalmills.com

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.97

Product Snapshot: Pillsbury Mini Sweet Biscuits offer flavors from sweet to fruity in Chocolate Chip, Blueberry, Honey Butter, and Cinnamon Sugar, and are a poppable snack that’s already baked and ready to eat. Featuring the flavor and goodness you expect from Pillsbury in bite-sized form, Mini Sweet Biscuits are made with real ingredients, free of high fructose corn-syrup, artificial flavors, and colors from artificial sources, making for the perfect go-to breakfast or lunchtime snack the whole family will enjoy.