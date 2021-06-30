There is growing demand for better-for-you cake mixes for home bakers. In Palsgaard's latest “how-to” feature, it introduces four new recipe concepts that demonstrate how Palsgaard’s emulsifiers can help cake mix manufacturers replace margarine with healthier liquid oils.

Palsgaard Inc. recently released a recipe concept for a convenient, better-for-you cake mix. With this gluten-free mix, you can create choux pastry or churros within minutes. And, as they're made with liquid oils instead of margarine, they are low in saturated fats.

There is growing demand for better-for-you cake mixes for home bakers. In Palsgaard's latest “how-to” feature, it introduces four new recipe concepts that demonstrate how Palsgaard’s emulsifiers can help cake mix manufacturers replace margarine with healthier liquid oils.

Click here to read the article.