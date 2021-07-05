Company: ProMach

Website: www.promachbuilt.com

Equipment Snapshot: Orion Packaging Systems, a division of ProMach, has responded to industry demands by creating a space-saving rotary automatic wrapper that easily integrates with new or existing conveyance.

Orion’s Rotary Tower Automatic (RTC) Stretch Wrapper with Conveyance is the ideal solution for easy integration with 18” pass-height conveyors due to its compact size, affordability, and the option to expand with additional conveyance.

The RTC is fully automatic and attaches the stretch film at the cycle start, cutting it at the end. The forklift operator simply places the pallet-load on the infeed conveyor and pulls a lanyard switch while moving away to collect the next load. This design increases employee safety by removing them from proximity of the moving rotary arm.

In addition to the compact size, expandability and increased employee safety, the RTC has:

20" Insta-Thread Film Carriage standard with 260 percent pre-stretch

Revo-Logic technology with photo-eye sensor carriage ensuring precise application of programmed wraps and maximizing load containment and film yield

Separate up and down film carriage speed control and top and bottom adjustable wrap counts, customizing wrapping for each load

Long lasting AC motors and Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) controllers, providing low maintenance

Labor saving film tail clamp with cut & wipe that automatically secures film, allowing faster output by reducing per-load wrapping

Orion’s RTC Stretch Wrapper delivers performance and cost-savings to new or existing wrapping systems, providing increased production and output.