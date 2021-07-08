Company: GoodSam

Website: https://goodsamfoods.com/

Introduced: July 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $14.99

Product Snapshot: GoodSam Foods recently launched a new product, Macadamia Nuts. The GoodSam Macadamia nuts are available on GoodSamFoods.com and they are also available on Amazon.com.

GoodSam works with a network of over 5,000 small holder farmers in Kenya, many of which are women, who lead the production and organize the processes of the farm. These farms are USDA-certified organic and regenerative with a rich offering of biodynamic products. Regenerative farming is trending right now, with studies showing it has the most promising positive effects in reversing climate change. Fair pay and equality are central to GoodSam's mission.

Like all of GoodSam’s products, these macadamias are purchased in a direct trade model where farmers command higher price points, are paid directly and GoodSam reinvests in business and community infrastructure. With 22g of fat and 2 net carbs per serving, these macadamias will keep you on your keto, low-carb goals! Good for consumers, good for farmers, good for the planet.