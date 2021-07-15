Global food processing and packaging solutions provider tna solutions has announced the appointment of Magdy El Dessouky as general manager for North Africa. With over 21 years’ experience in customer service and business development, El Dessouky will assume responsibility for on-the-ground customer services and technical support for Algeria, Libya, Morocco, and Tunisia. This latest move forms part of a wider initiative to bolster tna’s ongoing commitment to support its customers across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) territories.

Since first joining tna in 2016 as general manager for Australia, El Dessouky has held various key positions across Europe, the Middle East, the U.S., Africa, and Australia, developing valuable experience along the way. In his new role, he will assist customers based in North Africa – helping them to optimise their packaging and processing solutions with the latest innovations tna has to offer.

Commenting on the appointment, Mukul Shukla, general manager-MENA at tna said: “Magdy’s appointment will lend further support to tna’s efforts to support the food manufacturing sector across the region. North Africa has shown great potential in embracing new technologies and is now ripe to establish more innovative enterprises. tna’s expansion here is just one example of how our strong trade and investment ties continue to grow, creating even more opportunities for our customers now and in the future.”

Alf Taylor, managing director and CEO at tna adds: “With a proven track record in technical sales and engineering, Magdy’s extensive global experience and passion for results make him the perfect candidate to offer our customers the best in high-performance, flexible and simple solutions. The food manufacturing industry is an integral part of the North African economy and Magdy’s appointment will lend further support to our initiatives to bolster growth and long-lasting success for our customers in the region.”

tna’s venture to expand its foothold in the North African market comes at a time when the region’s food industry is growing with both increasing demand in domestic markets and rising opportunities for export.

For more information on tna’s comprehensive range of food packaging and processing solutions and aftermarket services, visit www.tnasolutions.com. Magdy can also be contacted directly via email: magdy.eldessouky@tnasolutions.com.