Company: Savor Street

Website: https://savorstreet.com/

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $19.96

Product Snapshot: Savor Street's better for you, grain-free, and allergen friendly pretzels are made with love by its small family business with the mission to give back to the autism community.

The company recently released three new flavors: Lil' Bit Spicy, Milk Chocolate, and Dark Chocolate. All flavors are available for preorder on its website.

The pretzels are low-calorie, gluten-free, sugar-free, vegan, paleo, kosher, and Top 9 allergen-friendly. The company’s recipe for success is based on embracing neurodiversity and differing abilities in its workplace and thriving because of it.