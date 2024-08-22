Women-owned mother/daughter non-GMO + vegan snacking company Stellar Snacks recently debuted its first grain-free pretzel crafted with superfood ingredients, now officially available at select grocery stores throughout the U.S., and launching in the next few weeks on stellasnacks.com. The pretzels will retail for $5.99 for a 7.2-oz. bag.

Stellar Pretzel Thins marks a monumental launch for the vegan and peanut-free pretzel company as the brand becomes even more inclusive to the everyday consumer, especially those with gluten allergies and health-restrictions. The brand new Thins collection is also Heart-Check certified by the American Heart Association as a heart-healthy snack of choice.

“After years of meticulous development, we’re thrilled to introduce Stellar Pretzel Thins—our gluten-free, superfood-packed snack that redefines what a pretzel can be. We didn’t rush a single step because our mission was clear: create a gluten-free option that doesn’t just compete with, but outshines, competitors’ wheat-based snacks. Earning American Heart Association approval as a heart-healthy snack is the realization of our long-held dream, and we’re proud to set a new standard with a product that nourishes as much as it delights,” shares Elisabeth Galvin, founder.

Consisting of three crave-worthy premium flavors varieties inspired by cuisine of the French Riveriera; Bruschetta, Truffle Pesto, and Sea Salt, Stellar Thins serve a myriad of healthy benefits while not compromising on flavor.

Each of the three super pretzels are made with superfood ingredients like cassava and chickpea flour, hemp and pea protein, mushroom, and freshly baked with avocado oil, making the new launch an excellent source for fiber, vitamin D, and omega-3, per the brand.

