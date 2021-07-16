Company: Barry Callebaut

Website: www.barry-callebaut.com

Ingredient Snapshot: The Barry Callebaut Group has announced that its North American "better-for-you" portfolio is transitioning to supporting sustainably sourced cocoa and vanilla.

With a full range of sustainability sourced product solutions available in the North America region, the Barry Callebaut brand moves to 100 percent sustainably sourced cocoa and vanilla

Barry Callebaut further strengthens its leadership position in the chocolate and cocoa health spaces

This transition is an important step towards Barry Callebaut’s 2025 Forever Chocolate sustainability goals

The Barry Callebaut Brand’s "better-for-you" portfolio includes, but is not limited to, sugar solutions (sugar-free, reduced-sugar, no sugar added), high-protein, dairy-free, and organic solutions. The portfolio has seen high growth and innovation in recent years. This trend is expected to continue, and today’s announcement provides Barry Callebaut’s North American customers with high-quality sustainable products and supports the industry-wide sustainability ambition.

All "better-for-you" products will be moving to COCOA HORIZONS verified through the Cocoa Horizons Foundation. Other popular cocoa sustainability certification programs continue to be available. Sustainable COCOA HORIZONS cocoa and chocolate products are sold by Barry Callebaut with a premium which is used to help improve the livelihoods of cocoa farmers and their communities. These premiums go to the Cocoa Horizons Foundation to fund cocoa sustainability activities such as farmer coaching and support, cocoa and non-cocoa seedling distribution, and community development in a transparent and externally verified process. The Cocoa Horizons Foundation serves as a platform for chocolate companies and other contributors to invest in sustainable cocoa. It relies on expert partners like Barry Callebaut to implement the sustainability activities. Additionally, the "better-for-you" products will be supporting sustainable vanilla production through a partnership with vanilla supplier Prova to implement the Sustainable Vanilla Charter.

“Barry Callebaut looks at the ‘better-for-you’ segment through an end consumer lens,” said Laura Bergan, director, Barry Callebaut Brand. “Our innovation and portfolio are driven by consumer lifestyles and a result of closely monitoring market trends. Our sustainable portfolio goes beyond health benefits including the quality of the ingredients and the impact on the planet and farmers’ livelihood, which plays an important role for consumers. Being fully cocoa and vanilla sustainable adds to the value proposition of our products, which our customers can leverage in their product development and story-telling.”

Barry Callebaut’s Forever Chocolate initiatives have the mission to make sustainable chocolate the norm. Forever Chocolate is built on four targets that Barry Callebaut expects to achieve by 2025 and that address the biggest sustainability challenges in the chocolate supply chain: