Company: Little GF Chefs

Website: https://littlegfchefs.com/

Introduced: July 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $35.00

Product Snapshot: A sweet (or salty) subscription kit that's a safe treat for those with diet restrictions like Celiac or other allergies, Little GF Chefs is welcoming those diet restricted, at home chefs back into the kitchen with gluten-free, allergy-friendly baking kits. You can buy them individually but you'd soon realize the subscription option is the way to go. Options to choose from include 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month subscription, plus refill kits too.

The Ice Cream Sandwich Kit involves baking the cookies at home, and then consumers can add their favorite ice cream, and top it with Little GF Chef's plant-based rainbow sprinkles and chocolate chips. The kit makes six giant ice cream sandwiches (includes 12 cookies) or 10 standard-sized ice cream sandwiches (20 cookies) and includes: