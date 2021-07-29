Company: Little GF Chefs

Website: https://littlegfchefs.com/

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $35.00

Product Snapshot: A sweet (or salty) subscription kit that's a safe treat for those with diet restrictions like Celiac or other allergies, Little GF Chefs is welcoming those diet restricted, at home chefs back into the kitchen with gluten-free, allergy-friendly baking kits. You can buy them individually but you'd soon realize the subscription option is the way to go. Options to choose from include 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month subscription, plus refill kits too.

In June 2021, Little GF Chefs released a Breadsticks Kit, which includes:

Breadsticks mix

Gluten-free instant yeast

Garlic salt mix

Sprinkling flour

Kids' plastic knife baking tool.

If you’ve been missing the taste and smell of freshly baked garlic breadsticks, Little GF Chefs has good news ... the wait is over! In this baking kit, Star Bakers will learn how to make the dough, watch it rise, and then roll breadsticks by hand.