Company: Smart Baking Company

Website: smartbakingco.com

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $8.99

Product Snapshot: Pumpkin spice season is back, and pumpkin lovers can get their fix everywhere from ultra-sugary coffee and candy to cereal, cinnamon rolls, and marshmallows. But for those searching for a way to indulge in the season without getting off track, Smart Baking Company is answering the healthy call.

Smart Baking Company’s seasonal Pumpkin Spice Smartmuf’ns are back. The breakfast item goes beyond gluten-free for a satisfying way to start the day.

“Our fans clamor for the return of Pumpkin Spice every year,” said Joanne Walter, chief strategy officer. “We’re excited to be able to give everyone a product this great-tasting while still ensuring they can count on Smart Baking Company to help them meet their goals.”

The Pumpkin Spice Smartmuf’n has only 94 calories, with 12 grams of fiber and 9 grams of protein. Like all Smart Baking Company products, the Pumpkin Spice Smartmuf’n is gluten- and wheat-free, keto- and diabetic-friendly, and non-GMO. Smartmuf’ns also come in chocolate chip, banana nut, and a seasonal toasted coconut variety.

The Pumpkin Spice Smartmuf’n is a limited-time flavor and will be available while supplies last on the company’s website, on Amazon, and at health food retailers across the country and in Canada.

For more information, visit smartbakingco.com.



