On August 3, 2021, OREO opened its first-ever OREO Café, offering a new, immersive and personalized way for all fans and cookie lovers to experience OREO in-person.

Located on the 3rd floor of the IT’SUGAR store at the American Dream, in East Rutherford, NJ, the café features a first-of-its-kind treats bar, where visitors can customize sweets or pick from a delicious menu of decadent OREO inspired desserts. The OREO Cafe will feature:

Classic desserts with an OREO spin such as the Waffle Sundae with baked-in OREO pieces or the OREO Cookies & Cream Cheesecake layered with OREO cookie mousse, drizzled chocolate ganache and milk chocolate rosettes.

Cookie lovers can build their own unique “Twist Your OREO” treats by first choosing a dessert base (waffle, ice cream sandwich, cone or milkshake) then picking from a variety of OREO inspired toppings to make it uniquely theirs - with over 200 possible combinations!

OREO Café will also offer OREO products and limited-edition OREO merchandise for purchase including tote bags, branded apparel, home decor and more. Not able to check out the store? Not to worry, as consumers nationwide can shop the merchandise on IT’SUGAR.com and OREO.com.

Need another reason to visit the OREO Cafe? Check out OREO social channels to learn about a secret menu item that will be offered exclusively at the OREO Café for our super-fans who are in-the-know!