Cinnamon Toast Crunch, a General Mills brand, has launched a mashup cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Waffle Cereal.

The cereal is the latest in a line of Cinnamon Toast Crunch iterations that offer a twist on the original version, such as Cinnamon Toast Crunch Rolls Cereal and Churros Cinnamon Toast Crunch. The waffle version takes the original squares and morphs them into waffle shapes with natural maple flavor and the brand’s Cinnadust flavoring.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Waffle Cereal will be sold at select retailers in stores and online nationwide starting this month, with an MSRP of $5.69.

General Mills is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.