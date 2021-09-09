Company: Avena Foods

Website: https://www.avenafoods.com/

Ingredient Snapshot: Avena Foods Purity Protocol gluten-free oat ingredients are Glyphosate Residue Free certified by The Detox Project. Products or ingredients bearing a Glyphosate Residue Free Label contain less than 10 parts per billion of the herbicide.

Glyphosate is one of the most widely used herbicides and is pervasive in the food system, with detectable levels being reported everywhere from rainwater to conventional and organic foods.

The Detox Project organization works at creating transparency within the food industry. The certification and label attest that a product has gone through analysis for levels of glyphosate by third-party ISO-certified laboratories at least three times a year. To be certified Glyphosate Residue Free, products must have no glyphosate residues down to government-recognized limits of detection for food, commodity and supplement samples.

Avena supports its customers’ efforts to limit the presence of chemicals in food. As part of its commitment to providing safe, high quality ingredients, it has implemented and continually review practices that meet or exceed the highest regulatory and industry standards. This includes the use of glyphosate in the farming of oats.

Avena’s Purity Protocol system minimizes the presence of glyphosate in oats, from the planting of the crop right through to delivery of finished goods to customers. These measures include:

A complete ban on use of glyphosate on farms that produce organic oats.

A complete ban on use of glyphosate in conventional oats fields from time of seeding to harvest.

Farmer contracts that require an annual signed commitment that each farmer will comply with Avena’s glyphosate ban.

Annual grower school required for all new contracted farmers that includes education about glyphosate and Avena’s contract requirements.

On-site field inspections during the growing season.

Chemical declaration forms signed by every farmer every year that include a section specific to glyphosate.

Tests on post-harvest samples from each farmer’s crop.

To view the full line of Avena Purity Protocol oat products added to The Detox Project online database, click here.