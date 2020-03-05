Avena Foods breaks ground on purity protocol oat processing facility

Avena Foods Limited, the Canadian premier processor of Purity Protocol gluten-free oats, will begin construction of a new oat processing facility this spring to meet the growing demand for safe, plant-based, nutritious, gluten-free foods and beverages. Opening in 2021, the new facility will be located in Rowatt, Saskatchewan, and it will work in tandem with Avena’s existing oat mill in Regina.

This investment will more than double Avena’s current production capacity of ‘start safe, stay safe’ ready-to-eat ‘Avena Purity Protocol’ conventional and certified-organic oats.

“This expansion builds on the achievements of the pedigreed seed farmers who founded Avena,” said Gord Flaten, CEO of Avena Foods. “We look forward to the benefits it will provide our customers, local farmers, and staff. We would like to thank the Government of Saskatchewan and the Rural Municipality of Sherwood for their support as we begin this new chapter.”

