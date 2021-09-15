The already dynamic environment of the food and beverage industry has been undergoing significant change for many years, which has been further boosted by the pandemic. In order to do justice to the arising need for new solutions, Koelnmesse has developed a new hybrid event, the Anuga HORIZON.

As an innovation and business platform, the event examines solutions for the future challenges of the industry every two years. The concept of Anuga HORIZON is based on a combination between an exhibition, conference and experience and unites theory and practice using new, interactive formats. The first edition will be staged from September 6—8, 2022.

"The idea for the event was born two years ago when we placed the focus on future solutions and new technological approaches at Anuga 2019 in the form of the special event, "Anuga Horizon 2050". Changing consumer demands, increased digitalization, the increased implementation of disruptive technologies require a paradigm change within the industry. This is exactly where Anuga HORIZON comes into play and as a practical enhancement to Anuga, it will portray the entire food ecosystem. The conference section, which enables a deep dive into specialized themes and in addition to the business aspect conveys the latest cognitions at the exhibition stands, offers additional benefit," explained Gerald Böse, president and chief executive officer of Koelnmesse GmbH.

Our concept closes a gap with its interdisciplinary approach. We intend to take on the role of being the innovation and business platform for both established companies and start-ups. Anuga HORIZON will address players, who shape the dynamic transformation of the food industry with disruptive approaches and creative solutions," emphasized Oliver Frese, chief operating officer of Koelnmesse Gmbh.

"Last, but not least, in the form of the new Anuga HORIZON event, we are creating a practical enhancement to our existing, global portfolio comprising of leading trade fairs such as Anuga, ISM or Anuga FoodTec and are actively co-shaping the future of food with a new form of trade fair experience," Böse added.



