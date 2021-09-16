Force Control Industries has added JF Gleeson & Associates, Inc. as its new representative in the Midwest territory. With 50 years of motion control industry experience, industry veterans Pat Donnelly and Bill Brant lead the Overland Park, Kansas-based company which represents power transmission and motion control component manufacturers to OEM and end-users. JF Gleeson has five outside and inside sales representative and will present Force Control Industries full lineup of Oil Shear brakes, clutches, and clutch-brakes to existing and prospective OEM and end-user customers within the states of Kansas, Nebraska, and western Missouri.

In addition to Force Control Industries, JF Gleeson represents leading manufacturers of power transmission products including Leeson electric motors, Grove Gear/Electra-Gear gear reducers, Maurey sheaves, Mayr torque limiting clutches, Peer chain, Lovato Electric motor controls, Joyce Dayton machine screw jacks, THK linear motion rails and blocks, Marathon motors, Hub City gear reducers, Carter bearings, American Control Electronics drives, Minarik drives, and Orthman conveying systems. Pat Donnelly can be reached at patdonnelly1@hotmail.com or (913) 908-6707.

“Pat and the entire JF Gleeson team are well respected within the motion control industry, and we’re pleased to partner with them,” said Force Control VP of Sales and Marketing Tony Stoner. “They represent industry leaders and have a relentless commitment to customer service that will serve our customer and prospects well in this important territory.”

“Force Control Industries has been a leading manufacturer of brakes, clutches, and clutch-brakes for over a half-century,” said Donnelly. “Its unique Oil Shear technology eliminates the adjustment and maintenance required of traditional brakes and clutch brakes, which allows precise motion control and a significantly longer service life. We’re very excited to introduce [the company] to new and existing end-user customers and OEMs within the territory.”



