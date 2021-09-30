After an exhaustive process of due diligence conversations and staff preparation efforts, the American Bakers Association (ABA) and the Baking Equipment Manufacturers & Allieds (BEMA) have come to the difficult decision to cancel IBIEducate 2021 in Kansas City, MO. The health, safety, and positive experience for attendees are of paramount importance. IBIEducate 2021 organizers determined that this extremely hands-on conference, which was the first event of its kind, would better serve the industry at a more opportune time.

“We deeply regret having to make this decision,” said Robb MacKie, president and CEO, ABA. “However, we know having this specific event at this specific time would not be the best experience for attendees, despite the top-notch curriculum and safety planning by ABA and BEMA.”

“Obviously, the decision to cancel is a disappointment,” said Kerwin Brown, president and CEO, BEMA. “Bringing the industry together and providing opportunities for education and networking is at the heart of our mission. The foundation for a phenomenal event has been created, and we look forward to executing those plans when the time is right.”

Despite the cancellation of IBIEducate 2021, ABA and BEMA encourage employees in the baking industry to virtually attend our partner event iba.CONNECTING EXPERTS from October 25, 2021 to October 28, 2021. This educational experience builds upon the previous success of their virtual event in March 2021. Attendees will more easily navigate the four pillars of CONNECT, DISCOVER, LEARN, and ENTERTAIN. Based on the areas of interest, the platform will recommend tailored content such as exciting lectures or interesting product presentations from innovative companies.

When attending iba.CONNECTING EXPERTS, attendees are advised to log in to the session U.S. TRENDS or stop by the IBIE virtual booth. ABA and BEMA will examine the U.S. market and explore baking manufacturing trends. Key issues will include how the industry is managing COVID-19, supply chain, shipping, and more. Registration is free and can be found here.

Here are the next steps that IBIEducate 2021 will be taking to contact existing IBIEducate 2021 registrants:





FEES

Registration fees will be refunded by the method they were submitted.

Sponsorship fees will be refunded by the method they were submitted.





HOUSING

All reservations made in the IBIEducate 2021 block will be automatically canceled at no penalty to the attendee.

All attendees will receive a cancellation notice from the hotel.





ABA hopes the industry will engage with the biggest baking event in the world, IBIEducate, at the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) from Sept 17–21, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV. Registration is now open for attendees.

IBIEducate’s call for speakers for 2022 is also open.



