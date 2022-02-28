Company: The Very Good Butchers

Website: www.verygoodbutchers.com

Introduced: February 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $8.99

Product Snapshot: Following an overwhelming response to its NEXTY Award winning Butcher’s Select Mmm…Meatballs, The Very Good Butchers turned up the heat and created the Spicy Mmm...Meatballs to follow suit as a hot addition. With a Mediterranean taste and perfect bite texture, these plant-based meatballs give the right amount of kick, thanks to spicy chili oil. Just pan fry then heat up with your favorite sauce for a versatile twist on pasta, sandwiches, and BBQ kebabs.

“We believe what makes our brand unique is the delicious, diverse, and even unexpected butcher shop quality plant-based meats that we offer,” said Mitchell Scott, co-founder and CEO of The Very Good Food Company. “With the new ground and spicy meatball offering, we’re giving consumers even more options that prove making good choices doesn’t mean sacrificing taste or quality. From the very start, our mission has been to make nutritious and delicious products that make plant-based eating easy and approachable.” The Spicy Mmm…Meatballs are available for purchase online on The Very Good Butchers' website with additional retailers to follow and are soy-free, gluten-free, and non-GMO Project Verified.



