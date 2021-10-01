Tate & Lyle PLC is pleased to announce a new partnership with the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation (CFPA) as part of Tate & Lyle’s "Healthy Eating, Happy Learning" child health improvement program in China.

Through this partnership, more than 2,000 children in nine schools in underdeveloped areas of China’s Hebei and Hubei provinces will receive a nutritious daily meal during the 2021-2022 school year, starting in September. In addition, the schools will benefit from the installation of modern kitchen equipment in their canteens, and Tate & Lyle will work with experts from the Chinese national authorities to provide nutrition education for both students and teachers.

Tate & Lyle’s "Healthy Eating, Happy Learning" program in China was launched four years ago to help improve children’s diets and lifestyles through school programs and nutrition education. This is one of many purpose-led projects Tate & Lyle operates in communities across the world, including in the U.S., UK, and Brazil, to support healthy living and build thriving communities.

Nick Hampton, chief executive of Tate & Lyle, said: “We are delighted to partner with the CFPA and to make a positive and lasting difference to families living in the Hebei and Hubei provinces. Healthier living, better access to healthy food, and nutrition education are vital for children’s development and we are proud to be playing a role in helping children and communities in China, and in many other countries across the world, to thrive. This is another great example of our purpose of Improving Lives for Generations in action."

Zheng Wenkai, chairman of China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation (CFPA), said: "Investing in children's nutrition and health is investing in the future, and promoting balanced nutritional development of children in poverty-stricken areas is one of the fundamental ways to tackle the intergenerational transmission of poverty. We greatly appreciate Tate & Lyle's attention and focus on the nutritional status of children in China and trust in the CFPA."