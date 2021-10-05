Company: Stuffed Puffs

Website: http://stuffedpuffs.com

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: Stuffed Puffs, the filled marshmallow company, is giving fans the ultimate snacking experience with the launch of BIG bites. With three flavors, S'mores, Cookies `n Creme, and Birthday Cake, these fluffy marshmallows are stuffed and coated and can be polished off in one to two bites.

Paying homage to where it all started for Stuffed Puffs (around the campfire), its BIG Bites S'mores flavor features all those campfire flavors on-the-go. Stuffed Puffs added graham cracker to the creamy milk chocolate center (to add a crunch) and coated the entirety of the outside in crispy graham crackers as well. The Cookies 'n Creme flavor is coated and filled with crunchy chocolate creme filled cookies. And the ever-festive Birthday Cake flavor is an all-in-one party, covered in rainbow sprinkles and filled with cake batter flavored white chocolatey goodness inside.

Big Bites come with eight pieces in each resealable bag to lock in freshness and make sharing these snackable treats easy, assuming you don't eat them all yourself!

"Since we first launched our Classic Milk Chocolate Stuffed Puffs, the most frequent comment I've heard from our fans is that they ate the entire bag before ever making it outside to the campfire. We thought we'd take that ethos and design a product line around it and Big Bites were born," said Michael Tierney, CEO and founder of Stuffed Puffs. "Big Bites shows our ability to be more than just a marshmallow, and how we will be competitive in the traditional candy/confectionary space with these great new snacking indulgences."



