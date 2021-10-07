The Barry Callebaut Group has officially inaugurated its new chocolate factory in Novi Sad, Serbia’s second largest city. Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić was present at the inauguration, on the invitation of Peter Boone, CEO of the Barry Callebaut Group. The visit, including an inauguration ceremony and a factory tour, was conducted in compliance with the strict COVID-19 measures that Barry Callebaut applies to maintain a high level of safety for its people.

The state-of-the-art factory, which represents a total investment of EUR 55 million, has an initial annual production capacity of over 50,000 tons of chocolate. It allows Barry Callebaut to supply customers with a wide range of chocolate, compound, and filling products. The factory will serve as a regional hub from which Barry Callebaut can address the rapidly growing chocolate markets of Southeastern Europe and beyond.

Since the groundbreaking ceremony in early March 2020, construction work progressed rapidly and was completed in March 2021.

"Novi Sad is the perfect location for us. I am pleased with the successful start and am confident that from Novi Sad we can address the rapidly growing chocolate markets of Southeastern Europe and become the solution provider of choice for customers in the region," said Peter Boone, CEO of the Barry Callebaut Group.

"It is important for us now to additionally invest in technical universities in Novi Sad, Vojvodina and in the north of Serbia, and to do everything possible to make people understand that when they finish their schools, that they can get a really good job. We are thankful to Barry Callebaut for hiring such a highly skilled workforce," said Aleksandar Vučić, president of Serbia.