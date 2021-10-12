Mane Kancor Ingredients Private Limited, a pioneer in the field of global spice extracts, has opened its new, highly equipped and modern innovation center at Kochi in Kerala, India. The innovation center was inaugurated by Jean M. Mane, president and CEO of Mane, in a virtual ceremony.

Mane, in his inaugural address, said, “As part of our dedicated investments in technologies, corporate workspace, new process plants, IP, and new expansion across all our facilities, our commitment to look well ahead into the future necessitated proactive investment in R&D today, for a brighter future”.

Speaking on the occasion, Geemon Korah, director, CEO, Mane Kancor, said “Sustainability has always been a core focus of Mane Kancor, hence the entire facility is completely eco-friendly with the concept of living space.” He further said, “This should encourage constructive and collaborative ideation between the various teams, better interaction, and seamless knowledge sharing, all leading to one goal—innovations and product development”.

The 24,000 sq. ft. building is set in a vast stretch of land and is one of the biggest buildings in Mane Kancor’s Angamaly campus in Kochi. The state-of-the-art facility integrates all the research activities and product development initiatives in one comprehensive site with the support of expert analytical teams and top-of-the-line technologies. The research here focuses on innovations in natural shelf-life solutions, natural color solutions, culinary taste solutions, personal care ingredients, and nutraceutical products. To support the research and development activities, the center has dedicated areas for sophisticated analytical instruments and storage solutions for raw materials, solvents, control samples, utility, sample preparation, and pilot facilities.

The innovation center also houses an exclusive sensory evaluation room that is being supported by a well-trained panel from cross-functional teams, to help set the benchmark and uncompromising quality in every product.



