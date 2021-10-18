On October 12, 2021, Aspire Bakeries held the ribbon cutting for its Newark, CA facility, which enlarged its bakery capacity to meet increased demand with the addition of a new frozen cookie dough production line for its Otis Spunkmeyer cookies. Otis Spunkmeyer continues to grow sales within the cookie category and in foodservice, convenience and retail channels. A ribbon cutting to celebrate the new line was held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, with company and city officials.

This boost in capacity will enable Aspire Bakeries to increase the company’s frozen cookie dough supply to meet customer needs.

Following Aspire Bakeries' COVID-19 policy, the event was held outside, with attendees required to be vaccinated and wear a mask. Social distancing was also observed.

Work is also underway to build a Sweet Baked Goods Innovation lab at the Newark bakery. The lab will be filled with invigorating natural light and some of the finest product developers in our industry, who will use the latest commercial equipment, including combination microwave/convection/radiant heat ovens and state-of-the-art analytical instruments, to create the next generation of cookies, muffins, bars and cakes for Otis Spunkmeyer and its customers. From ideation, through commercialization, and to sensory evaluation, Aspire Bakeries’ Sweet Goods Innovation lab will be an all-encompassing center of creation.

“Aspire Bakeries is committed to the expansion of its cookie business and responding to increased customer demand for our popular Otis Spunkmeyer cookies,” said Beau Netzer, president of foodservice for Aspire Bakeries. “We continue to invest in our bakeries to prioritize and support our growth, innovation capabilities, and supply capacity, with the ultimate goal of ensuring our customers gain competitive advantage and achieve success.”