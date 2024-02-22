With a February 22 ribbon-cutting ceremony heralding its remodeled bakery and new line, Aspire Bakeries continues its growth, both in the region and nationally—by bringing expanded production of Pennant Puff Pastry to Hazleton, PA. Approximately a dozen SKUs of the popular “French puff pastry in the green box,” which chefs and foodservice operators have incorporated since 1938, will be manufactured in the community.

“This expansion brings opportunity for the company and the community,” says Tyson Yu, CEO, Aspire Bakeries, the company behind beloved brands such as La Brea Bakery and Otis Spunkmeyer. “The state-of-the-art line allows us to meet increasing demand for Pennant Puff Pastry in the foodservice industry.”

This investment also gives Aspire Bakeries the ability to further innovate and disrupt the puff pastry market segment, Yu adds.

Pennant Puff Pastry is a reported favorite among chefs because of its ease of use and versatility for menus throughout the day. “The frozen pastry offers convenience with creativity,” remarks Beau Netzer, chief commercial officer for foodservice, Aspire Bakeries. “Along with boosting production, the Hazleton bakery will have the capability to produce multiple sizes, formats, and configurations.”

The Hazleton bakery opened in 1992 and according to Aspire Bakeries, employees' pride and commitment to workplace safety and sustainability have consistently been on display. Today, the bakery employs 150 associates. Since 2018, the Hazleton Bakery has been honored with the American Bakers Association’s Workplace Safety Award. Since 2016, the bakery has achieved the highest AA rating on its annual BRC Food Safety Audit. The 113,000-square-foot Hazleton bakery was one of Aspire Bakeries’ first locations to convert to all LED lights and has achieved a 97% waste diversion rate.

This bakery expansion continues Aspire Bakeries’ growth trajectory since becoming an independently owned business in 2021. In addition to producing Pennant Puff Pastry, the Hazleton bakery makes custom-baked goods for strategic customer partners.

Since its founding in 1938, the Pennant brand has become known by chefs, especially for its puff pastry. The puff pastry can be used the foundation for savory and sweet menu applications including appetizers, bite-sized desserts, flatbread pizzas, and sandwiches.

Related: Otis Spunkmeyer offers Sweet Discovery Double Chocolate Pink Cookies