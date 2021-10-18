nVenia, a manufacturer of packaging equipment and integration solutions, has announced the opening of its new Wood Dale, Illinois, headquarters with an official ribbon cutting event. Located at 750 North Wood Dale Road, the 256,000 square foot, $15 million office and manufacturing facility is currently fully operational, delivering jobs and economic investment to the Wood Dale community.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was attended by representatives from the City of Wood Dale, the DuPage County Economic Development Committee, and the Office of IL State Representative Seth Lewis. Welcome remarks were given by nVenia president Thurman Melson and City of Wood Dale Alderman Art Woods before the official City of Wood Dale ribbon was cut.

A member of the Duravant family of operating companies, nVenia was founded in 2021 and offers packaging solutions for multiple industries ranging from food and beverage to industrial applications. nVenia synthesizes Duravant packaging leaders Arpac, Hamer-Fischbein, and Ohlson Packaging into its family of brands to create next-level packaging equipment integration and innovation. These four legacy brands have decades of experience in manufacturing efficiency, collaboration, and innovation, allowing nVenia to transform proven packaging capabilities into integrated packaging solutions.

“We are proud to call Wood Dale our home as we continue to expand and keep our customers’ needs at the forefront of everything we do,” said Thurman Melson, president of nVenia. “This new facility provides a world-class working environment for our employees, a hands-on learning experience for our customers, and a significant investment in and commitment to the Wood Dale community.”

Situated minutes from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport for ease of travel for customers, nVenia’s headquarters includes a comprehensive Customer Experience Center, complete with lab, training, and demonstration capabilities for nVenia’s customers, distributors, and partners to learn more about the brands and how they solve primary, secondary, and end-of-line packaging challenges. nVenia’s existing manufacturing sites will transition to this one facility throughout the year, ensuring enhanced equipment integration offerings for customers and delivering unmatched efficiency. The Wood Dale headquarters will provide 200 permanent jobs in a wide variety of fields, and while many positions are best suited for those with a mechanical mindset, nVenia is actively recruiting employees in all areas of the company, including office staff, assembly technicians, engineers, and sales and marketing professionals.

Rather than solely providing the community with employment opportunities and an economic boost, nVenia will demonstrate its commitment to the community through participation in volunteer activities, further supported by the global Duravant Doing Good initiative. “On both a global and a local level, our employees love to give back to the communities in which they work, live, and support by working with worthy organizations such as Feed My Starving Children and Ronald McDonald House Charities,” said Jennifer Koenig, director of human resources.

Most recently, the nVenia team packaged nearly 28,000 meals to feed 76 children for one year in Nicaragua in addition to packaging 100 hygiene kits for families staying at Ronald McDonald House Charities.

On a local level, nVenia is sponsoring a Wood Dale baseball team, supporting local animal shelters, and sponsoring scholarships for women in manufacturing. “We appreciate the community’s support as we open our headquarters in Wood Dale, and we look forward to continued growth and continued partnership with the community we now call home,” Melson said.

To learn more about nVenia, its state-of-the-art facility, and how it provides next level integrated packaging solutions, please visit www.nVenia.com.