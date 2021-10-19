AAK recently announced the promotion of Jason Glaser to serve as director of sales - U.S. Central Region & Canada.

“We are very excited to announce Jason’s much-deserved promotion,” said Dennis Tagarelli, vice president sales and marketing, AAK USA, Inc. “He has built a successful track record at AAK and brings his extensive experience and strategic expertise to this crucial leadership role. Jason has delivered exceptional growth for AAK and made an impact in his previous role as a candle segment lead."

Jason Glaser has spent the last sixteen years in sales management at AAK, most recently as a senior regional manager. Under Jason's leadership, the U.S. Central Region and Canada team has consistently outperformed prior year's results and budget targets. Prior to joining AAK, Glaser held roles as the director of new business development for Golden Brands LLC and area manager for Able Body Labor. Jason Glaser received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from The University of Louisville.

