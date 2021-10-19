Company: Quorn

Website: www.quorn.com

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.49-$4.99

Product Snapshot: On the heels of announcing its appointment of Drew Barrymore as its CMO (chief mom officer), Quorn is also unveiling the all-new Meatless ChiQin Wings and ChiQin Cutlets—two products that join the ranks of its meat-free offerings.

Available in two varieties, Homestyle and Kickin’, the cutlets feature a realistic "chicken breast" core protein coated with extra crispy breading and are perfect for main entrées or even re-creating your favorite "chicken wars" spicy chicken sandwich.

Featuring a chicken-like center and a crispy golden breading, Quorn Meatless ChiQin Wings make for the perfect appetizer snack—bringing the restaurant experience home!