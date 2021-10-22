Company: Rip Van, Inc.

Website: www.ripvan.com

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $19.99 (six wafers)

Product Snapshot: After many product requests for a low-sugar snack that is “chocolatey,” “low-carb,” and “vegan” Rip Van, a better-for-you snacking company, went on a quest to solve the issue by reinventing the sugar wafer. Now, keto-dieters can stock up on the newly engineered keto-friendly treat with an unmatched “crunch” in their newest innovative creation: Rip Van Wafers.

With only 2g of sugar, 5g of fiber, and 4g net carbs, the revolutionary Rip Van Wafers consist of three thin crispy wafer layers with two thick layers of chocolate cream to satisfy both carb and chocolate cravings which has historically been hard to do. The wafers come in Dark Chocolate & Chocolate Hazelnut flavors.



